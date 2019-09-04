Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Hovnanian Enterprises's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Hovnanian Enterprises will report a loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $462.00 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hovnanian Enterprises reported a loss per share of 1 cent on revenue of $456.71 million. Sales would be up 1.16% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -1.770 -0.1 0.19 -0.07 EPS Actual -2.300 -0.12 0.29 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 404.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hovnanian Enterprises stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hovnanian Enterprises is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpaihs25