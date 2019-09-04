Don't be caught off-guard: Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Hooker Furniture EPS is expected to be around 43 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $159.94 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hooker Furniture reported earnings per share of 74 cents on revenue of $168.66 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.89% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 5.17% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.230 0.75 0.79 EPS Actual 0.170 1.240 0.79 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hooker Furniture stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hooker Furniture is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmbbmcxs