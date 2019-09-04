On Wednesday, September 4, Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Pivotal Software analysts modeled for a loss of 4 cents per share on sales of $186.57 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pivotal Software posted an EPS loss of 6 cents on sales of $164.41 million. Sales would be up 13.48% on a year-over-year basis. Pivotal Software's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.050 -0.09 -0.09 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.030 -0.07 -0.05 -0.06 -0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Pivotal Software have declined 46.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Pivotal Software. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.