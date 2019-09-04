Don't be caught off-guard: At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 4.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see At Home Group reporting earnings of 15 cents per share on sales of $343.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, At Home Group reported EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $288.49 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 55.88%. Sales would be up 18.95% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.48 0.15 0.33 EPS Actual 0.030 0.47 0.18 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on At Home Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

At Home Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/home/mediaframe/32050/indexr.html