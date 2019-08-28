Don't be caught off-guard: Greif (NYSE: GEF) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Greif earnings will be near $1.18 per share on sales of $1.34 billion, according to analysts.

Greif earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.20. Quarterly sales came in at $1.01 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 1.67%. Revenue would be up 32.41% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.810 0.64 1.19 1.08 0.85 EPS Actual 0.810 0.65 1.08 1.2 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Greif stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.