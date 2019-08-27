Market Overview

Five Below Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 27, 2019 7:35am   Comments
On Tuesday, August 27, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Five Below reporting earnings of 50 cents per share on sales of $421.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Five Below reported earnings per share of 45 cents on sales of $347.73 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.11%. Revenue would be up 21.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 0.340 1.58 0.19 0.38 0.33
EPS Actual 0.460 1.590 0.240 0.45 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Five Below have declined 0.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Five Below stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

