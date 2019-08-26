Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Momo EPS is expected to be around 72 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $574.29 million.

Sales would be up 16.19% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.540 0.52 0.53 0.61 EPS Actual 0.620 0.59 0.53 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Momo. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Momo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6g98apbs