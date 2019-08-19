Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fabrinet will report earnings of 94 cents per share on revenue of $399.68 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fabrinet reported earnings per share of 81 cents on sales of $345.33 million. Revenue would be up 15.74% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 0.92 0.81 0.75 EPS Actual 0.920 0.97 0.92 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fabrinet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fabrinet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/epf6vbk5