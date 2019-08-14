On Wednesday, August 14, Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Diversified Restaurant to report a loss of 3 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $37.91 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Diversified Restaurant announced an EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $37.04 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.35% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.000 -0.07 -0.06 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Diversified Restaurant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.