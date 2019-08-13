Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 4 cents and sales around $15.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, Crown Crafts announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $15.46 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.97% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.13 EPS Actual 0.140 0.15 0.18 0.05 0.2

Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Crafts were trading at $4.91 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crown Crafts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Crown Crafts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1002/31367