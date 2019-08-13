CAE (NYSE: CAE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to CAE's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CAE modeled for quarterly EPS of 25 cents on revenue of $611.18 million.

CAE EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $548.72 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 11.38% from the same quarter last year. CAE's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 EPS Actual 0.360 0.22 0.17 0.2 0.28

Stock Performance

Shares of CAE were trading at $26.93 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate CAE stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CAE is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2019/08/14/first-quarter-financial-results-fy2020/play