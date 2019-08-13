On Tuesday, August 13, SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 10 cents and sales around $250,000.

In the same quarter last year, SenesTech reported a loss per share of 25 cents on sales of $36,000. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.100 -0.1 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.100 -0.1 -0.14 -0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on SenesTech stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SenesTech is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1621/31366