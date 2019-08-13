Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here's Benzinga's look at Myriad Genetics's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Myriad Genetics management projections, analysts predict EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $221.04 million.

Myriad Genetics reported a per-share profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $200.90 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.68% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 10.02% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.420 0.41 0.3 0.33 EPS Actual 0.460 0.38 0.43 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Myriad Genetics stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Myriad Genetics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p483dro6