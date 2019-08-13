Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Boxlight
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 13, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Boxlight EPS is expected to be around a loss of 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $11.72 million.

In the same quarter last year, Boxlight reported a loss per share of 13 cents on sales of $9.66 million. Sales would be up 21.27% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.200 -0.17 -0.13 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.460 -0.06 -0.11 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Boxlight stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Boxlight is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/52022

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BOXL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CDK Global

Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail's Q2 Earnings Season Is 'Poor'