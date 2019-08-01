Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Scientific Games earnings will be near 1 cent per share on sales of $859.86 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Scientific Games posted a loss of 6 cents on sales of $844.70 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 116.67%. Sales would be have grown 1.79% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.1 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.260 0.31 -0.46 -0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Scientific Games have declined 56.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Scientific Games stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scientific Games is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10133969