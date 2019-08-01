Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dolby Laboratories reporting earnings of 49 cents per share on sales of $305.29 million.

Dolby Laboratories earnings in the same period a year ago was 92 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $317.45 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 46.74% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 3.83% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.520 0.53 0.32 0.69 EPS Actual 1.040 0.74 0.44 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Dolby Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dolby Laboratories is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mti6xcso