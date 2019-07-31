Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Williams Companies management projections, analysts predict EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $2.13 billion.

Williams Companies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 17 cents. Sales were $2.09 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 29.41%. Sales would be up 1.87% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.220 0.24 0.21 0.18 EPS Actual 0.220 0.19 0.24 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Williams Companies. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.