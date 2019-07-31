Market Overview

VICI Properties Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 31, 2019 8:16am   Comments
On Wednesday, July 31, VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for VICI Properties is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering VICI Properties modeled for quarterly EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $217.20 million.

VICI Properties earnings in the same period a year ago was 35 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $220.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 5.71%. Sales would be down 1.71% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.360   0.4 0.37
EPS Actual 0.370 0.36 0.36 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with VICI Properties. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

