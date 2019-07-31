Market Overview

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 31, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Occidental Petroleum reporting earnings of 98 cents per share on sales of $4.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.1 on revenue of $4.13 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.91% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 7.00% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018
EPS Estimate 0.730 1.15 1.54 1.21 0.68
EPS Actual 0.840 1.22 1.77 1.1 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Occidental Petroleum have declined 39.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Occidental Petroleum stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

