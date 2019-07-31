Owens-Illinois Q2 Earnings Outlook
Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Owens-Illinois reporting earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Owens-Illinois announced EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $1.77 billion. Revenue would be down 0.68% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.63
|0.75
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.510
|0.61
|0.75
|0.77
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Owens-Illinois have declined 5.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens-Illinois stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.