Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Owens-Illinois reporting earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Owens-Illinois announced EPS of 77 cents on revenue of $1.77 billion. Revenue would be down 0.68% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.63 0.75 0.75 EPS Actual 0.510 0.61 0.75 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Owens-Illinois have declined 5.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens-Illinois stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.