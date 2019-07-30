Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Johnson Controls will report earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

Johnson Controls EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 81 cents. Sales were $8.12 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 22.22% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 20.81% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.310 0.24 0.93 0.79 EPS Actual 0.320 0.26 0.93 0.81

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 13.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Johnson Controls stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.