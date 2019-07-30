Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Holly Energy Partners reporting earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $128.96 million.

Holly Energy Partners earnings in the same period a year ago was 38 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $118.76 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 13.16%. Sales would be have grown 8.59% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.430 0.45 0.42 0.4 EPS Actual 0.490 0.45 0.43 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Holly Energy Partners stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Holly Energy Partners is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hep/mediaframe/30664/indexl.html