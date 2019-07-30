Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $30.77 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $33.92 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 9.59%. Revenue would be down 9.29% from the same quarter last year. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.500 1.01 0.94 1.1 EPS Actual 0.410 1.18 1.01 0.73

Stock Performance

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were trading at $13.03 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.fcagroup.com/en-US/investors/events/Pages/default.aspx