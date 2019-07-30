Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here's Benzinga's look at Apollo Global Management's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Apollo Global Management reporting earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $520.71 million.

Apollo Global Management reported a profit of 27 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $523.32 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 111.11%. Sales would be down 0.50% on a year-over-year basis. Apollo Global Management's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.550 -0.74 0.88 0.54 EPS Actual 0.670 -1.01 0.83 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Apollo Global Management stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Apollo Global Management is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/667sgxr9