Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 43 cents and sales around $420.40 million.

In the same quarter last year, Steven Madden reported EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $395.75 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 29.51%. Sales would be up 6.23% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.38 0.61 0.59 EPS Actual 0.420 0.42 0.65 0.61

Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden were trading at $34.13 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Steven Madden stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Steven Madden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:03 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jj63evun