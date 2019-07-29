Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Penske Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Penske Automotive Group reporting earnings of $1.56 per share on sales of $5.90 billion.

Penske Automotive Group reported a profit of $1.58 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.94 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 1.27%. Sales would have fallen 0.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.250 1.15 1.36 1.44 EPS Actual 1.250 1.11 1.4 1.58

Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group were trading at $46.5 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Penske Automotive Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.penskeautomotive.com/events-and-presentations