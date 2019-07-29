Intelsat (NYSE: I) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Intelsat's per-share loss will be near 83 cents on sales of $510.55 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Intelsat reported an EPS loss of 38 cents on revenue of $537.71 million. Sales would have fallen 5.05% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.67 -0.26 -0.34 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.870 -0.81 -2.74 -0.38

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Intelsat have declined 0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Intelsat stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Intelsat is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:03 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9vsnukyq