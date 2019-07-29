Don't be caught off-guard: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Columbus McKinnon reporting earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $214.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Columbus McKinnon announced EPS of 74 cents on revenue of $224.99 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 1.35%. Sales would have fallen 4.51% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.610 0.58 0.62 0.6 0.5 EPS Actual 0.690 0.61 0.7 0.74 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Columbus McKinnon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Columbus McKinnon is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cmworks.com/investors/?catid=2004