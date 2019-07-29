Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's look at Camden National's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Camden National EPS is expected to be around 89 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $42.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Camden National reported EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $38.98 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 14.10%. Sales would be up 8.56% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.800 0.84 0.86 0.82 EPS Actual 0.910 0.89 0.9 0.78

Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National were trading at $45.06 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Camden National stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Camden National is scheduled to hold the call at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cac/mediaframe/31410/indexr.html