Don't be caught off-guard: Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Berry Global Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.00 on revenue of $2.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Berry Global Group posted EPS of 96 cents on sales of $2.07 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.17% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.03% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.980 0.75 0.89 1.05 EPS Actual 0.840 0.77 0.9 0.96

Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group were trading at $54.48 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Berry Global Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Berry Global Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pcbgmf2j