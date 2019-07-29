Trueblue (NYSE: TBI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Trueblue EPS will likely be near 58 cents while revenue will be around $615.97 million, according to analysts.

Trueblue EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 57 cents. Sales were $614.30 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 1.75%. Revenue would be up 0.27% from the same quarter last year. Trueblue's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.59 0.78 0.49 EPS Actual 0.270 0.61 0.79 0.57

Stock Performance

Shares of Trueblue are trading at $22.65. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Trueblue stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Trueblue is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.