Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Nabors Industries reporting a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share on sales of $801.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Nabors Industries reported an EPS loss of 39 cents on revenue of $761.92 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 41.03%. Sales would be up 5.18% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.250 -0.17 -0.2 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.360 -0.25 -0.07 -0.39

Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries are trading at $2.20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Nabors Industries stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.