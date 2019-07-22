On Monday, July 22, Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Washington Trust Bancorp will report earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, Washington Trust Bancorp posted EPS of $1.01 on sales of $33.11 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 0.99%. Sales would be have grown 5.86% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.98 0.98 0.94 EPS Actual 1.000 0.98 0.99 1.01

Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp were trading at $51.41 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Washington Trust Bancorp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.