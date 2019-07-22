A Preview Of Tessco Technologies Q1 Earnings
On Monday, July 22, Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Tessco Technologies reporting a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $152.00 million.
In the same quarter last year, Tessco Technologies reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $150.92 million. Sales would be up 0.72% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.160
|0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.060
|0.32
|0.14
|0.13
|0.07
Stock Performance
Shares of Tessco Technologies were trading at $17.99 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tessco Technologies stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.