On Monday, July 22, Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tessco Technologies reporting a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $152.00 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tessco Technologies reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $150.92 million. Sales would be up 0.72% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.160 0.2 EPS Actual 0.060 0.32 0.14 0.13 0.07

Stock Performance

Shares of Tessco Technologies were trading at $17.99 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tessco Technologies stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.