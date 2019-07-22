Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Steel Dynamics's EPS to be near 89 cents on sales of $2.82 billion.

Steel Dynamics earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.53. Quarterly sales came in at $3.09 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.83% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 8.77% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.980 1.21 1.66 1.49 EPS Actual 0.910 1.31 1.69 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Steel Dynamics have declined 35.9%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Steel Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.