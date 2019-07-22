Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Renasant's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Renasant EPS will likely be near 81 cents while revenue will be around $154.97 million, according to analysts.

Renasant reported a per-share profit of 74 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $127.97 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 9.46%. Revenue would be up 21.10% from the same quarter last year. Renasant's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.770 0.78 0.77 0.74 EPS Actual 0.770 0.78 0.78 0.74

Stock Performance

Shares of Renasant were trading at $34.41 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Renasant stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.