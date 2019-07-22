On Monday, July 22, Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBTX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Independent Bank's EPS to be near $1.27 on sales of $140.52 million.

Independent Bank reported a per-share profit of $1.11 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $87.79 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.41% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 60.06% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.21 1.2 1.14 EPS Actual 1.190 1.12 1.2 1.11

Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank were trading at $55.78 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Independent Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.