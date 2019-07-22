FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on FB Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of 70 cents on revenue of $87.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, FB Financial reported EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $89.62 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 2.78%. Revenue would be down 1.99% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.63 0.73 0.73 EPS Actual 0.660 0.55 0.68 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on FB Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.