Enterprise Financial (NASDAQ: EFSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Enterprise Financial's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Enterprise Financial reporting earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $72.67 million.

Enterprise Financial reported a profit of 86 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $56.74 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 8.14%. Revenue would be up 28.07% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.95 0.89 0.86 EPS Actual 0.910 0.96 0.86 0.86

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Enterprise Financial have declined 27.95%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Enterprise Financial stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.