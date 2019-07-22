Q2 Earnings Outlook For Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Brown & Brown's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Brown & Brown reporting earnings of 28 cents per share on sales of $553.25 million.
Brown & Brown reported a profit of 31 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $473.10 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.68% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 16.94% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.27
|0.34
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.410
|0.27
|0.38
|0.31
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Brown & Brown stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.