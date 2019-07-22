Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Brown & Brown's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Brown & Brown reporting earnings of 28 cents per share on sales of $553.25 million.

Brown & Brown reported a profit of 31 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $473.10 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.68% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 16.94% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.27 0.34 0.28 EPS Actual 0.410 0.27 0.38 0.31

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 18.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Brown & Brown stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.