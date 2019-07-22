TD Ameritrade Holding (NYSE: AMTD) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here's Benzinga's look at TD Ameritrade Holding's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 96 cents and sales around $1.46 billion.

In the same quarter last year, TD Ameritrade Holding reported earnings per share of 89 cents on sales of $1.38 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.87% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 5.64% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.920 1.01 0.87 0.8 EPS Actual 0.930 1.11 0.92 0.89

Stock Performance

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding were trading at $51.03 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on TD Ameritrade Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.