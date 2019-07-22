On Monday, July 22, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust earnings of 5 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $51.85 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Acadia Realty Trust posted a profit of 34 cents on sales of $51.32 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 85.29%. Revenue would be up 1.03% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.13 EPS Actual 0.390 0.34 0.35 0.34 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Acadia Realty Trust stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.