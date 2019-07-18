Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 18. Here's Benzinga's look at Exponent's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Exponent modeled for quarterly EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $100.87 million.

Exponent earnings in the same period a year ago was 34 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $95.62 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 2.94%. Revenue would be up 5.49% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.29 0.29 0.31 EPS Actual 0.420 0.3 0.32 0.34

Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent were trading at $60.52 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Exponent stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Exponent is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cndk5en8