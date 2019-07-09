AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 10. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for AngioDynamics's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AngioDynamics reporting earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $92.33 million.

AngioDynamics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $88.32 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25%. Sales would be up 4.54% from the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.18 0.21 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.16 0.2

Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics were trading at $20.36 as of July 9. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate AngioDynamics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AngioDynamics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qeeqkin4