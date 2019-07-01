On Tuesday, July 2, Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Omnova Solutions reporting earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $216.70 million.

Omnova Solutions reported a per-share profit of 20 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $206.30 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 5.00%. Revenue would be up 5.04% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.16 0.22 0.2 EPS Actual -0.06 0.17 0.18 0.2

Stock Performance

Shares of Omnova Solutions were trading at $6.23 as of July 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Omnova Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Omnova Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1054/30916