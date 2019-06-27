JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, June 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

JinkoSolar EPS will likely be near 10 cents while revenue will be around $861.59 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, JinkoSolar announced EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $728.06 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 108.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 18.34% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.55 -0.09 0.55 0.24 EPS Actual 0.4 0.76 0.41 0.048

Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar were trading at $21.75 as of June 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate JinkoSolar Holding Co stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JinkoSolar is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/q28ee3rv