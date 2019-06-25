Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 26. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Paychex's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Paychex's EPS to be near 65 cents on sales of $981.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Paychex reported earnings per share of 61 cents on revenue of $871.10 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 6.56% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.63% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.63 0.65 0.62 EPS Actual 0.89 0.65 0.67 0.61

Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex were trading at $85.14 as of June 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Paychex stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Paychex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6katn3fi