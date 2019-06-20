Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, June 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Red Hat's EPS to be near 86 cents on sales of $931.59 million.

Red Hat EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 72 cents. Sales were $813.53 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 19.44 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 14.51 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.82 0.69 EPS Actual 1.16 0.96 0.85 0.72

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 10.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Red Hat stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Red Hat is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.redhat.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations