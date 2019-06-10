H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, June 11. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for H&R Block's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see H&R Block reporting earnings of $4.14 per share on sales of $2.32 billion.

H&R Block EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $5.43. Sales were $2.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.76 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 3.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.93 -0.77 5.27 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.83 -0.72 5.43

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of H&R Block have declined 5.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

H&R Block is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.hrblock.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events