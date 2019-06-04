On Wednesday, June 5, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters earnings of 21 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $854.88 million, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 8.70 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.48 0.31 0.22 EPS Actual 0.43 0.48 0.34 0.23

Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters were trading at $17.92 as of June 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on American Eagle Outfitters stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.